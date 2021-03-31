Central Falls man, 73, reported missing after he didn’t return from nightly walk

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Marcel Girard was last seen in the area of Broad Street on Tuesday night, when he did not return home after his nightly walk, according to police.

He was wearing a brown jacket, dark jeans and light blue sneakers.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on Girard’s whereabouts is are asked to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or submit an anonymous tip by calling (401) 727-7420.

