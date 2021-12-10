Man found dead at scene of Central Falls house fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire off Broad Street in Central Falls.

Calls for the fire on Jenks Street came in just before 3 p.m. Friday. The roadway has been taped off by police.

Fire Chief Scott Mello said as firefighters worked to knock down the flames on the second floor of the multi-family home, they found an approximately 80-year-old man.

“They pulled him out of the house, took him out by ground ladder, and there were no signs of life when they took him down and checked him,” Mello said.

At the scene of a reported house fire in Central Falls on Jenks St. The street has just been closed off with crime scene tape. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/6ZIMWMiMNv — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) December 10, 2021

Mutual aid was called in from several surrounding communities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

