Central Falls honors service members ahead of Veterans Day

Two veterans lay a wreath during Veterans Day ceremony in Central Falls.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday morning Mayor James Diossa (D) of Central Falls, along with local and state leaders, honored the brave service members of our country’s military.

It’s estimated over one hundred people gathered for the ceremony on Sunday at Veterans Park.

Invited speakers included: City Council President Maria Rivera, Councilman Robert Ferri, Director of Veterans Affairs for the State of Rhode Island Kasim Yarn, & former Adjutant General of Rhode Island Lt. General Reginald Centracchio.

Additionally, the Central Falls Honor Guard and the 88th Army Band Brass Quintet were also featured.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rhode Island’s veteran population stands at 70,621.

In neighboring Massachusetts, that number stands at 383,087.

“We do Veterans Day in remembrance,” said former Adjutant General of Rhode Island Lt. General Reginald Centracchio.

Centracchio went on to say, “…to ensure that the next generation understands there is a price for freedom.”

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, twenty-nine Rhode Islanders have lost their lives in action.

YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE FULL LIST OF NAMES BELOW

It is part of Operation Stand Down and the Boots on the Ground for Heros Memorial, 29 pairs of combat boots were lined with the name, picture, and story of each fallen service member.

“This traveling memorial allows for us to see a demonstration of their sacrifice first hand,” said Mayor Diossa.

“I look at this memorial here and I want you too to understand something. These are boots, these are flags, this is a memorial,” said Centracchio.

“If you go right up to them [the boots] and you put your ear to them you will hear a story. I guarantee you will hear a story,” he said.

Centracchio, a veteran himself, served of 48-years in the United States Army.

His parting message, listen to these stories and understand that freedom isn’t free.