CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Thick black smoke billowed over a Central Falls neighborhood Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to knock down an intense house fire.

Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello tells 12 News firefighters were called to a home on Barber Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building.

By the time crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows.

“The fire came out the first floor, extended up the outside of the house … and quickly extended up to the third floor,” Mello explained.

A close call for firefighters in Central Falls, RI just now! 2 firefighters were just feet away as flames burst through the attic of a home on Barber Ave. Seconds later, evacuation tones sound – signaling all crews to evacuate the home. @wpri12



Video provided by @Archee_Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/Aea2BhckOX — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 7, 2022

The fire chief said everyone was able to escape safely, though a couple of firefighters had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The home has been deemed a total loss, according to Mello. He estimates that roughly a dozen people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.