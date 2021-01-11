Central Falls fire injures firefighter, resident

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people, a resident and a firefighter, were transported to the hospital following a fire in Central Falls Monday evening.

Central Falls Battalion Chief Ken Drousseau said the fire broke out inside a multi-family home on Cross Street around 6:45 p.m.

Drousseau said the fire was confined to the living room, and once inside, firefighters found a resident passed out on the floor.

The man was conscious after being rescued from the home, Drousseau said, and was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Drousseau said a firefighter was also sent to the hospital for exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.