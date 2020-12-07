Central Falls commission recommends police use-of-force changes

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls Mayor James Diossa says he has received a list of nearly a dozen recommendations about use-of-force within the city’s police department.

Diossa created the Central Falls Policing and Use of Force Commission in the wake of George Floyd’s death and on the heels of former President Barack Obama’s call for municipal leaders to examine their police use-of-force policies.

“I am pleased that the Commission was able to review the policy, engage the community on possible changes and to propose nearly a dozen changes to move the city in a positive direction,” Diossa said.

The commission’s recommendations included making police officer training annual instead of every two weeks, limiting the use of officer chokeholds, reforming the process for no-knock warrants, updating language on de-escalation, and working toward having body cameras for police officers.

“As a member of this commission I would like to thank Mayor Diossa for his leadership on this issue,” President of the Providence branch of the NAACP Jim Vincent said. “With the current climate of cities across America, it is great to see the work of Mayor Diossa and the Central Falls Police Department to listen to the community.”

“The city of Central Falls is working hard to create the best environment for all of its residents and these recommendations are important to enacting change,” Pastor of New life Church Bishop Stephen Harper added.