CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A member of the Central Falls City Council was arrested over the weekend after an interaction with first responders.

Police said they were called to a Central Street home just after 10 p.m. Saturday to perform a well-being check on 60-year-old Kevin Kazarian.

Kazarian invited the first responders inside, according to police, but when they tried to evaluate him, he allegedly became upset and “placed his hands upon fire personnel and police.”

Kazarian was charged with simple assault. He was later released with a summons to appear in district court.