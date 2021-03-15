Cause of Central Falls house fire under investigation

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out inside a Central Falls home Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Clay Street. Officials said the fire was under control within a half hour.

CFFD knock down a garage fire on Clay St, this afternoon



CF Mayor @MariaForCF was on scene, to make sure no families were harmed or displaced



She spoke with fire command and confirms no injuries. She credits CFFD for battling the fire, in strong winds conditions@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2LqrB2FvS8 — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) March 15, 2021

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera was on the scene to make sure no one was harmed or displaced.

“I like to come to all of the fires just to make sure that, if there are any families involved, that they know we are here to help them,” she said.

The mayor said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured.