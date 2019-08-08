Caught on Video: Armed intruder tries breaking into Lincoln home

1  of  2
LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — “Open the door or I will kill you.”

That’s what police said a would-be intruder told a Lincoln homeowner as he was trying to break in.

Police said they were called to Preakness Drive around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an attempted breaking and entering.

The homeowner told police he heard a noise coming from the garage area then notice someone was trying to break the glass on his front door.

Police said surveillance video showed a man trying to smash the glass with what appeared to be a silver handgun, but then ran off.

Capt. Philip Gould said an officer was nearby and they believe the suspect ran off after hearing the sirens.

Gould said police do not believe the suspect had any connection to the homeowners.

The suspect was described as a male with a medium build, approximately 5’7” – 5′ 9” tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and dark-colored footwear.

The Lincoln Police are asking anyone who may have any information on this incident to please call 401-333-1111. People can also access the online anonymous tip line at Lincolnpoliceri.com.

