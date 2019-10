PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews rushed to Newport Avenue late Tuesday morning after a car slammed into a utility pole.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. near Hunts Avenue. A police officer told an Eyewitness News crew on scene the crash was the result of a chase, but could not provide further information

UPDATE: The car has been towed from Hunts and Newport Avenues. A @Pawtucketpolice officer that came back to the scene told me the crash was a result of a chase, but couldn’t give me further details just yet. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/i8LiWg3w2G — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) October 29, 2019

An eyewitness on scene said the car was speeding down the street before crashing.

Police on scene were diverting traffic around the crash. There was no immediate word on injuries.