PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a crash early Thursday morning that left two vehicles and a building damaged.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Lawrence streets.

A witness on scene says it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light and hit another vehicle before crashing into the building.

No word on any injuries.

Police told 12 News they will be releasing more information later in the day.