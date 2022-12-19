PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car ended up on its side following a crash Sunday night in Pawtucket.

The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Church streets. One of the vehicles rolled over and came to a stop against a light pole.

Witnesses said they saw people from both cars getting checked out at the scene, including children, but there’s no word yet on any injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

People who live in the area told 12 News that intersection is notorious for crashes.