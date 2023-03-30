WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police say they’re searching for whoever shattered multiple windows in close to 50 cars around the city overnight.

Police believe that between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, the vandals used a pellet or BB gun to cause the damage. They mainly targeted car windows, though one house had its windows broken too.

The department said it received complaints from seven areas: Sweet Avenue, Burnside Avenue, Winter Street, Hamlet Avenue, Blackstone Street, Front Street, and Sayles Street.

Police are asking people to check their security camera footage to help them find the suspects.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Woonsocket Police Department’s Juvenile Detective Division at (401) 767-8860.