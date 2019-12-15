Car hits gas line connected to home causing evacuations

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A car struck a gas line connected to a Central Falls home early Sunday morning, causing some evacuations.

Crews were called to an accident in the area of Lonsdale and Barber Ave. around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the vehicle, which was empty, had struck a gas line attached to the home.

First responders evacuated the home because of natural gas flowing into the air and they were concerned about a potential explosion.

A National Grid crew was called to the scene to shut off the gas and everyone was allowed back inside.

There was no other damage to the home.

The accident is still under investigation.