Car explodes outside Lincoln gas station; 1 person injured

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An explosion outside of a Lincoln gas station Tuesday sent one person to the hospital, Eyewitness News has learned.

The incident occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station on George Washington Highway around 2 p.m.

Lincoln Fire Chief Richard Andrews tell Eyewitness News a plumbing company car was parked at one of the gas pumps with a leaking tank of Acetylene gas in the trunk.

When the driver unlocked the gas tank, Andrews said it triggered the explosion, which sent debris flying across the parking lot.

One person was transported to the hospital with a laceration to the arm.

Thankfully, Andrews said a police officer was on detail nearby and ran over with a fire extinguisher. Had the officer not doused the flames, he said the situation may have been much worse.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Right now, the incident is being classified as an “industrial accident.”