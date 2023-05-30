PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman accidentally crashed her car through a Pawtucket storefront Monday night.

Pawtucket Police Sgt. Christopher LeFort tells 12 News officers responded to the Pawtucket Dollar Plus on Mineral Spring Avenue and found a vehicle within the store’s walls. It appears the car had crashed through a wall that was already boarded up.

The driver reportedly told officers she had put the car in park, but it somehow still lurched forward.

No one was injured and the building did not sustain any significant damage.