Pawtucket man dies, driver charged after overnight crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A single-car crash in Pawtucket claimed the life of a city resident overnight.

According to police, Steven Dalomba, 37, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital Monday morning.

Police said Dalomba was the passenger of a vehicle that hit a tree on Power Road just before 12:30 a.m.

VIDEO NOW: Eyewitness describes aftermath of crash

Dalomba and the driver, Justin Feid, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Feid, 36, of Pawtucket, was later charged with driving to endanger, resulting in death, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.