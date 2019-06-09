Car crashes into porch in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car collided into the porch of a home in Pawtucket, causing it to collapse early Sunday morning.

According to the Pawtucket Police Department, the driver fled from the crash and is still at large.

Police say everyone inside the home is ok.

Edelina Baptista lives down the street from where the crash happened, and she says she has never seen anything like this.

“I was watching Netflix and I heard a very loud crash”, Baptista said. “At first I thought it was on the highway, but then looking out the window, I noticed the traffic. Cars were driving really slowly.”

The building inspector was called to check the structural integrity of the building, but police said the crash does not appear to have caused any structural damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.