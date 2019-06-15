Driver charged with DUI in Pawtucket rollover

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Pawtucket.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Hurley Avenue, just off Mineral Spring Avenue.

Pawtucket police say officers found a Honda Civic sedan overturned on its roof in the driveway after apparently striking the concrete stairs of the home. Officers also observed open and sealed bottles of sangria inside the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the driver, Karina Dominguez Martinez, 25, of Worcester was arrested at the scene. She is charged with DUI and resisting arrest. She was released on her own recognizance.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was moving erratically prior to the crash.

“We saw like the lady coming down and speeding with her lights off and with a flat tire, and swerving. So we just followed her and called the cops,” said neighbor Ronillson Brito. “I was on the phone with the cops when she hit over there and flipped.”

Neighbors say no one was living in the house that was hit.

UPDATE: Worcester woman facing charges after crashing into Pawtucket house early this morning. Julianne Lima reports from the scene of the crash: Posted by WPRI 12 on Saturday, June 15, 2019

“It was a really loud bang. Like that’s all you heard just a really loud bang and the house shaking,” added Brito. “It’s amazing, it’s very amazing she was not hurt.”

Hours later at the scene, there was broken glass, damaged fencing, and even the bumper of the car littered all over the driveway.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into this house. There was a similar scene last summer.

“A man came down the street, didn’t stop at the stop sign, hit the guardrail, landed into the trees, got out of the car and ran away,” said Brito.

Dominguez Martinez is expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court on Wednesday.