Car badly damaged in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police were on the scene of a serious crash on Mendon Road in Woonsocket around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews worked to clear the badly damaged sedan, as well as debris that was in the middle of the street.

There was heavy damage to the front bumper, windshield and front end of a Honda Accord coupe.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as the Honda was being towed away.

There is no official word from police as to what happened, or if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they become available.