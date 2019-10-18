Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Car badly damaged in Woonsocket crash

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police were on the scene of a serious crash on Mendon Road in Woonsocket around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews worked to clear the badly damaged sedan, as well as debris that was in the middle of the street.

There was heavy damage to the front bumper, windshield and front end of a Honda Accord coupe.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as the Honda was being towed away.

There is no official word from police as to what happened, or if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com