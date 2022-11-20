CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story.

Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes and be bigger than it.”

Neary says that image of encountering a bear inspired her to develop a brand that would help others face their fears and be brave.

“Thirty-two cycles of chemotherapy and a brain surgery have been very tough, but I continue to fight with gratitude and hope by sharing my story it will empower others to find their own inner strength,” said Neary.

Neary’s brand, Share the Momentum, creates products that focus on hope, strength, and encouragement. In addition, Neary says she hopes the brand will become a platform for people to come to share their experiences.

“No matter the difficult, unimaginable battle you or a loved one may face, there is strength in community and the mindset of joy, hope, healing, connectivity and giving back,” said Neary.

You can find apparel and accessories by going to the Share the Momentum website.