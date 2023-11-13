SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Jared Grasso announced Monday he is resigning as head coach of the Bryant University men’s basketball team.

“My role as a father and husband is everything to me. The rigors of a coach’s lifestyle and 3 young children can make that extremely challenging. My mental and physical health must come first at this time,” he wrote on social media.

“For the last 25 years, I have chased this game relentlessly with a results-oriented mindset. My obsession and discipline with work, competition and winning championships is in my blood,” he continued. “But for now my mental health and surgically repaired back need to be tended to.”

Bryant confirmed his resignation to 12 News.

Grasso, 43, was recently involved in a hit-and-run investigation. Just last week, court records showed he was no longer facing a criminal charge.

Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor count of failing to stop in an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, according to court records.

Grasso turned himself in on Oct. 8, a week after a woman told police she was side-swiped by a speeding vehicle on Route 146, which then continued down the highway. The woman gave the suspect’s license plate to police, which they said led them to Grasso, who denied being involved in the hit-and-run.

He took a leave of absence from his coaching duties in late September. Following his arrest, Bryant said he had been suspended from all university-related activities but never specified why.

“The last 5 1/2 years were Special. We LAUGHED and THOUGHT a lot. And we shed more than a few TEARS along the way. Just like the legendary coach Jim Valvano told us to 30 years ago,” Grasso wrote.

Grasso was entering his sixth season at Bryant this year. He took the program to its first NCAA Tournament in 2021-22.

“Basketball is a CULTURE. Unless you grow up with it or come to completely understand it you will never truly appreciate it,” he continued. “But if you do…No one will ever change the way feel about it.”

Associate Head Coach Phil Martelli Jr. has been the acting head coach during Grasso’s absence.