WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant University’s head men’s basketball coach is set to appear in court next week after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Jared Grasso was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor, but has been delayed until next week.

The charge stemmed from an Oct. 1 collision on Route 146 South by the West Acres interchange.

On Oct. 1, police said a car was traveling on Route 146 South by the West Acres interchange at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle and continued down the highway.

The woman who was hit gave police the suspect’s license plates, which led them to Grasso.

Released bodycam video, taken when an officer visited Grasso’s home on Oct. 2, shows damage along the right side of one of his vehicle. A piece of one of the door handles is missing and the side mirror is scuffed.

When questioned, Grasso said he was at a Smithfield restaurant the night before and noticed the damage before he left.

He then said he was in the process of obtaining surveillance footage of the alleged incident from the restaurant and had been instructed by his lawyers not to reach out to police.

“Are you saying your car was hit?” the officer asked.

“I don’t know what happened. I came out to my car and this is what it looked like,” Grasso replied.

Grasso and his lawyer went to the North Smithfield Police Department the following day so he could surrender.

Bryant University told 12 News last week that Grasso was still on a leave of absence as they continued an “external investigation.”