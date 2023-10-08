NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryant University men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso, who is on a leave of absence from the team, was arrested in connection with a car accident last week.

According to a police report, he was charged with “failure to stop for accident resulting in damage to vehicle”, a misdemeanor, following an incident that happened on Oct. 1.

Just after 8 p.m. last Sunday, a woman said she was driving on Rt. 146 South by the West Acres Interchange in North Smithfield when a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed on her left, sideswiped her vehicle, then continued on Rt. 146.

The woman was able to tell police the license plate of the vehicle that hit her, and police said it came back to being registered to Grasso.

The next day, police went to speak with Grasso at his home, and noticed “scratches and black scuff marks along the entire side” of his vehicle.

When questioned, Grasso said he had been at Blackies Restaurant the night before and when he was about to leave, noticed the damage.

After police further examined the damage, they determined that this was the vehicle involved in the accident and that Grasso was the one driving.

At that time, Grasso said he would like to see his attorney.

The next day, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m., Grasso, along with his lawyer, went to the North Smithfield Police Department, to turn himself in.

Grasso was booked and released. He is expected in court on Oct. 24.

At this time, Bryant University has not said why Grasso is on a leave of absence.