PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews knocked down a brush fire that spread to the building of a local business Sunday.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. to the area of 140 Dexter Street, where crews found a brush fire burning right next to Larry’s Lounge.

The Pawtucket fire Chief told 12 News the fire was put out quickly, and though the building was visibly charred on one side, the interior of the building was saved from being damaged.

No injuries were reported.