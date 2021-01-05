Brick wall that victim’s mom says caused deadly Woonsocket crash to be demolished

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven months after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash, his family and friends are about to see their efforts to honor his memory pay off.

Johnathan Blain, 26, was hit by an oncoming driver at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Walnut Hill roads back in June, according to his mother Jennifer Blain.

Jennifer said her son would still be alive today if it weren’t for a wall that obstructed the driver’s view.

Courtesy: Jennifer Blain

“We don’t believe that the driver actually saw them coming and she pulled out in front of him and he didn’t really have any place to go or any way to stop,” she said.

Jennifer said her son was knocked unconscious upon impact. She said receiving the phone call that her son had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition is one she will never forget.

“They don’t really tell you anything, but deep in your heart you know,” she said. “So, the entire time that I was driving to Rhode Island Hospital, I just knew what the outcome was going to be.”

The driver and Johnathan’s passenger survived the crash, but he wasn’t so lucky.

Ever since his death, Johnathan’s friends and family have been pushing for the four-foot wall to be taken down to prevent another tragedy, and on Wednesday morning, their months of advocating will finally come to fruition.

Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine tells 12 News the city worked out an agreement with Ferland Apartments, which owns the property where the wall is located.

He said that wall, as well as a similar one located across the street, will both be taken down in the coming days.

“The city realizes that they are an obstruction of view, that they do cause harm, and it is time for them to come down,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer returned to the crash site Tuesday to remove a memorial that was set up for her son prior to the wall’s demolition.

She said that, while the deconstruction of the walls won’t bring back Johnathan, it will prevent others from suffering the same loss she has had to endure.

“He’s kind of watching over us, helping to make sure that another accident doesn’t happen here,” she said.

Lemoine said the deconstruction could begin as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday. Jennifer said she plans to be there bright and early to watch the first bricks fall.