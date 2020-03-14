Massive fire rages through four mill buildings in Pawtucket, Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Flames raged through a mill building in Central Falls early Saturday morning, lighting up the night sky and spreading to several other nearby buildings.

An Eyewitness News crew arrived on scene around 3 a.m. and saw heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the partially collapsed building. The flames were visible from as far as I-195 West prior to the Braga Bridge.

The mill is located on Rand Street and borders Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the fire has since spread to at least three additional mill buildings nearby. All of the buildings are vacant, he said.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves and Fire Chief Bill Sisson said in a joint statement that perimeter has been set surrounding the immediate area, though “it continues to be extended as the fire spreads.”

“Please be assured that our hardworking men and women will continue to fight the fire in order to keep our residents safe,” the statement reads.

Dexter, Barton and parts of Weeden Streets have been shut down and evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.