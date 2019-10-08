Bra chain links world record attempt with breast cancer awareness

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield woman who’s been collecting donated bras for about a decade is now hoping they’ll provide a different kind of support while helping break a world record in the process.

Jennifer Jolicoeur and a group of volunteers have spent the past several days at the soccer fields at River’s Edge Recreation Complex in Woonsocket – hooking bras together to create a chain.

“We have 200,00 bras in our possession right now that have been donated from women all over the world,” Jolicoeur said. “We have to connect 167,000 bras. At this point, after five days of hooking and making the chain, we are at 72,000 – which is a good chunk. But, we have a long way to go.”

Jolicoeur said breast cancer survivors, those who have lost family to the disease, and even complete strangers coming off the nearby bike path have helped create the chain.

Jolicoeur’s mission is bigger than breaking a Guinness World Record. She said it’s about breast cancer awareness.

“You know, you just want to do something. You feel helpless. Like what can I do to help raise awareness? What can I do to start a conversation for people to go get checked, get their mammograms?”

Jolicoeur said volunteers are needed through Friday. The group meets from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the soccer field at River’s Edge Sports Complex.

A judge will authenticate the chain next week to see if it breaks the world record.