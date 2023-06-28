WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A newly renovated Boys & Girls Club location is back open in Woonsocket.

The new clubhouse on Social Street includes a two-story play area, a STEAM enrichment center, an indoor basketball court, a music center, and a culinary learning center.

Gov. Dan McKee, Sen. Jack Reed, and Boys & Girls Club of America President Jim Clark were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

“You’ve created a lifetime of opportunity and hope that will stretch decades and decades beyond today by opening this new facility,” Clark said.

PriceRite and the nonprofit Feed the Children were also there to donate food to Woonsocket families in need.