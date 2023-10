PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An 11-year-old boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Tuesday after he was struck by a car in Pawtucket.

Police said it appeared the boy walked out into the roadway around 3 p.m. in the area of Division and Pleasant streets and was hit by a passing vehicle.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and is not facing charges at this time.