Body pulled from the water in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police and fire responded to city boat landing on the Seekonk River Sunday afternoon for a report of a body in the water.

The area is accessed by Taft Street.

An Eyewitness News crew was on the scene at 3:50 p.m. as police investigated, and later when the medical examiner arrived.

A woman said she was out with her dog when the dog found a man’s body. She said she immediately called police.

Police said the victim is a 39-year-old man, possibly homeless. His name is not being released because police have not yet made contact with his family.

Detectives said the cause of death appears to be from drowning.

We’ll continue to update this developing news story both online and on the air.