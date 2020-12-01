Target 12 on WPRI.com

Body of murder victim discovered by hikers near I-295 rest stop

Blackstone Valley

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Hikers found the body of a male in the woods near a rest stop along I-295 on Monday, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell Target 12 the Rhode Island State Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A call to state police has not been immediately returned.

Sources say the victim may be a male who went missing several weeks ago from the Providence area, but police in Providence have so far declined to comment.

The body was found partially clothed with obvious signs of a murder, according to sources. The Office of the State Medical Examiner retrieved the body Monday and is working to determine a cause of death.

