Body found near North Smithfield High School

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Classes were delayed at North Smithfield public schools Wednesday after school officials reported a body was found outside North Smithfield High School.

On the school department’s Facebook page, officials announced that a school bus driver spotted what appeared to be a dead body, and that police were immediately notified.

Police confirmed the discovery and said the death is not considered suspicious, adding that the incident is not school-related.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more details about this investigation and will bring you updates when they are available.