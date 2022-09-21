WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has identified one of the two bodies that were found “severely decomposed” inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week.

Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home, according to health officials. The identity of the man who was also found has not yet been finalized.

Fredy Herrera told 12 News that he knew something was wrong when he hadn’t seen his elderly neighbors over the past couple of weeks. When he went to go check on them, he started to smell something foul, so he contacted police.

Police made a forced entry through a rear window on the first floor and found Menard in one room and the man in another.

No foul play is suspected, though the investigation into their deaths is ongoing. The house was secured and mail was stacked up in the mailbox and nothing inside the home appeared to be in disarray.

Menard was not only the city’s first female mayor, she was also its longest-serving mayor, holding office from 1995 until 2009. Her daughter, 31-year-old Carrie Pilavin, died unexpectedly back in April 2009, according to her obituary.

The causes of death are still pending, the health department added.