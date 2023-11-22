CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A bobcat was captured walking by a trail camera in Cumberland earlier this month.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed it was a bobcat after seeing the photos taken on Friday, Nov. 3.

The DEM said so far this year they’ve taken 115 calls of reported bobcats, including seven from Cumberland.

Bobcats are native to Rhode Island, but they aren’t considered widespread or common in the state. The DEM believes the feline’s population is rising as sightings tick up.

While bobcats pose no threat to humans, they may go after small pets. The DEM advises bringing your animals inside before dark and removing food sources, like unsecured trash bins, from outside.

Sharing sightings of wild animals like bobcats helps the DEM better understand Rhode Island wildlife’s population, behavior and health.

You can report wildlife observations to the DEM here.