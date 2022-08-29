PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.

The Pawtucket Police Department was first notified of the stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Police said patrol officers were able to track the stolen car to a residence within the city.

When the officers arrived, police said the two men who were sitting inside the car ran into the home.

The officers found a firearm inside the stolen vehicle, according to police, prompting them to surround the home. Both men eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.

While searching the residence, police said the officers found a second firearm.

Daevon Silva, 19, and CJ Almeida, 23, both of Pawtucket, are facing numerous charges in connection with the incident.

Both men are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a ghost gun and carrying a pistol without a license or permit.

Silva, who was also charged with obstructing a police officer, was among seven people arrested after a fight broke out onboard the Block Island ferry. He was arraigned with four other suspects last Wednesday and released on personal recognizance.

Almeida also has two open warrants for his arrest from outside agencies and seven active bench warrants.

Both Silva and Almeida are currently being held at the ACI.