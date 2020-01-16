Blackstone man charged in 4 Woonsocket robberies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Blackstone man has been charged with robbing four Woonsocket gas stations at gunpoint during a three-week span.

Patrick Dandeneau, 30, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop after police said they found evidence connecting him to the holdups.

Dandeneau’s crime spree began on Dec. 26 at a Shell gas station on Social Street. He went on to rob the T & D Market on Dulude Avenue and the Gulf Express gas station nearly two miles away on Dec. 30.

He then robbed the Seasons Corner Market, which is connected to a Shell gas station, on Diamond Street on Jan. 11.

In each of the robberies, police said Dandeneau dressed in all black, wore a mask and gloves and showed a handgun. Police said after demanding money, Dandeneau would speed off in a newer model Toyota Camry.

On Monday, police in Uxbridge, which is about a 20-minute drive from Woonsocket, reported a similar robbery.

Police in Woonsocket were able to pull over Dandeneau’s vehicle on Harris Avenue late Monday night. After finding evidence of the robberies, he was taken into custody.

Dandeneau is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery and is being held without bail at the ACI. He’s due back in court on Jan. 30 for a bail hearing.

It’s unclear if Dandeneau will face any charges in the Uxbridge robbery.