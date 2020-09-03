Black Lives Matter RI holds peaceful protest in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Black Lives Matter Rhode Island gathered in Pawtucket on Thursday morning to call for racial justice.

The organization posted on Facebook saying this comes after Jacob Blake was shot and seriously wounded by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The demonstration started at Pawtucket City Hall and marched to McCoy Stadium. The group claims Pawtucket has a lot of racism in its past and they want leaders to join in the change for the future.

“McCoy stadium is determined to be a part of the very systemic racism and discrimination we’re trying to end,” the Facebook post read. “They’ve been an awful ally in trying to bring all the races together for a unity fest and concert. They have blackballed us and disrespected the African American community in Pawtucket by pretending to want to be proactive in developing good race relations but doing the exact opposite.”