Bill to name post office after fallen soldier moves forward

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A bill to name a Rhode Island post office after a soldier who died in service to the country has passed the U.S. Senate.

The legislation that passed unanimously this week would name the facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield the Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office.

Rhode Island Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say Turcotte, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community