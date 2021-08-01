Bill to name post office after fallen soldier moves forward

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A bill to name a Rhode Island post office after a soldier who died in service to the country has passed the U.S. Senate.

The legislation that passed unanimously this week would name the facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield the Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office.

Rhode Island Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say Turcotte, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado.