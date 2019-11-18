Beef Barn to relocate by summer 2020

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a popular North Smithfield restaurant have decided to relocate.

The Beef Barn, originally located on Greenville Road, will be moving two miles away to a larger property on Industrial Avenue, formerly known as the Homestead Gardens, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The owners decided to make the move for several reasons – citing congestion, parking concerns and building renovations. The business was also impacted by a fire that occurred at a neighboring restaurant and the demolition of that business.

“This rustic setting will allow us to not only increase our seating capacity but also provide outdoor seasonal seating and ample parking,” the restaurant said on it’s Facebook page.

In its new location, Beef Barn will also serve beer and wine.

“Our plan is to keep as much originality of the “Barn” with a little more elbow room,” the restaurant said, adding that the new property is the “perfect fit.”

The relocation of the restaurant should be completed by summer 2020. Until then, Beef Barn will be open seven days a week at its original location.

The neighboring restaurant, Coffee & Cream, reopened for business Tuesday after being completely rebuilt.