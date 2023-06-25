PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A bear caused quite an uproar in a Pawtucket neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Video shared with 12 News shows the bear resting on a tree branch on Jutras St. in Pawtucket, which is right near the city’s border with Attleboro.

Pawtucket police said the bear was eventually tranquilized, causing it to fall from the tree.

The bear was removed from the area and transported to a safe location, according to police.

12 News has reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for more information but has not heard back.