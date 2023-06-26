PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A black bear that made its way into the backyard of a Pawtucket home over the weekend is back where it belongs.

Witnesses told 12 News they saw the bear roaming around on Sunday before it climbed a tree on Jutras Street, where it stayed for about two hours.

Pawtucket police and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) responded and asked people to stay inside with their pets.

The bear was eventually tranquilized and fell from the tree, allowing the DEM to move it.

“They put it in the street, they gave it some more medicine, they had the vets check it because there was a vet here,” resident Jessica Estrella said. “They loaded it in the van and wherever they decided they were off.”

The bear was relocated to a forest where it is now safe and happy, according to the DEM.

The DEM was also seen Monday handing out flyers with information on what attracts bears and what to do if you see one.

Anyone who sees a black bear in their yard should report it to the DEM by calling (401) 222-3070.