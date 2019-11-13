Barrington man reported missing in Pawtucket

(Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for an elderly Barrington man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Paul Bernstein, 96, was last seen leaving the parking lot of 333 School Street in Pawtucket around 1 p.m.

He was wearing a camo fleece hooded sweatshirt, a gray tweed button-down shirt, khaki-colored pants, orange suspenders and light brown suede slip-on shoes.

He drives a silver 2008 Volvo with the license plate number MT641.

Police believe Bernstein is endangered. Anyone who may know his whereabouts should contact the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 726-3911.