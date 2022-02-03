Bally’s Twin River celebrates casino expansion

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Bally’s Corporation celebrated the placement of the final beam in the exterior for the expansion of their flagship casino in Lincoln.

On Thursday, a topping-off ceremony was held to commemorate the 40,000-square foot expansion in development at Twin River, and celebrate the contributions of the hundreds of workers involved.

Executive Vice President of Bally’s Corporation, Marc Crisafulli, was joined by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, and other state and town officials for the event.

“Today, in a time-honored tradition, we celebrate the placement of the last beam on the exterior structure of what will soon be our 40,000-square-foot expansion to the gaming floor,” said Crisafulli.

“Importantly, it’s also an opportunity to publicly thank the 20 construction trades and hundreds of men and women who will have a hand in this project over the coming year,” he continued.

“This marks another important milestone for not only Bally’s Twin River but for Rhode Island itself,” said Governor McKee. “We are grateful to Bally’s for their ongoing partnership that contributes so much to our workforce, our economy, and our state as a whole – that is why we signed the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act last year. We look forward to the completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island’s success.”