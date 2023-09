WOONSOCKET, R.I (WPRI) — A “Back to School” giveaway is being held in Woonsocket during the day on Sunday.

The event is being held at 401 Clinton Street and runs from 9a.m. until 3 p.m.

This weeks Street Stories featured Lititia Hall, who is helping her friend with the event.

They will be distributing free school supplies, clothes and toiletries to students while supplies last.