WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island`s Largest Festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend.

“it’s something the community looks forward to.” Said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest.

Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show taking place Sunday night.

The festivities conclude Monday with the annual Autumnfest Parade, which includes 45 different groups, 17 bands, and various floats.

The parade kicks off at 9:30 A.M. on Diamond Hill Road.

More information on the parade and other Autumnfest events can be found by visiting the Autumnfest website.