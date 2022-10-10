WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 44th annual Autumnfest Parade drew thousands to the streets of Woonsocket on Columbus Day.

The celebration happened as controversy shrouds City Hall. Despite being removed from office less than a week ago, former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt marched beside other city leaders.

City Council President Daniel Gendron is the acting mayor of the city, while Baldelli-Hunt is on the ballot again this year unopposed.

“I just really want to thank the committee that puts this all together,” she said. “This is not something they just work on over a few months, they probably take a week off, and then they get right back to it and they start to prepare for the following year.”

Gov. Dan McKee skipped the parade after undergoing a minor, unscheduled procedure over the weekend, according to his spokesperson.

Officials told 12 News the governor is expected to resume making his scheduled appearances Tuesday. His spokesperson said McKee worked from home and is feeling great.

Politics aside, residents said the city’s youth deserve better. Christy Emmons said she’d like to see even more events like Autumnfest, which always brings people together.

“There is no programs for the kids anymore, they’ve taken a lot away in schools,” she said. “These kids need something to do other than just run around in the streets, you know? There’s just not enough for them.”