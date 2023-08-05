PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities were called to a Pawtucket neighborhood Saturday night after a “suspicious device” was found on the porch of a home.

Officials on the scene say a relative of someone who lives in the home was coming to pick something up when he found the device on the porch and called police.

Police say the object was a “self-made firecracker.”

The Pawtucket Fire Department said the object was removed from the home, which is in the area of Memorial Drive and Polo Street.

Fire officials said the area was clear as of 9:45 p.m.