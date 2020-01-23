Attorney disbarred after guilty plea for pension payment fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A former Burrillville town solicitor has now been disbarred from practicing law in Rhode Island after he admitted to fraudulently accepting pension payments for a man who died.

Oleg Nikolyszyn, 65, admitted in court earlier this month that he was taking monthly payments from his client’s municipal pension for nearly twelve years after the man had died ─ and using the funds for himself.

Nikolyszyn was suspended from practicing law in 2016 but on Jan. 6, he filed an affidavit with the disciplinary board of the Rhode Island Supreme Court to consent to disbarment and acknowledge he was the subject of a disciplinary investigation by the bar association.

Nikolyszyn had power of attorney for the former City of Providence employee who later moved to Poland before he died in 2003.

The former lawyer could face a fine up to $750,000 and up to 45 years in jail.