Attleboro man dies after being hit by car on Route 146

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Smithfield has died from his injuries, Rhode Island State Police said Monday.

Raymond Mercier, 57, was hit around 9:30 p.m. while trying to cross Route 146 at the Sayles Hill Road intersection, according to police.

Mercier was treated at the scene before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, a North Smithfield resident, remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision, according to police, however, the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Barracks at (401) 444-1100.